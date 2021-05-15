Coronavirus: Ohio reports fewer than 1,000 new cases Saturday

The Ohio Department of Health reported 919 cases on Saturday, bringing total reported cases to 1,090,276 cases and the 21-day case average to 1,278 cases per day.

Currently, just under 850 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. As of Saturday, 843 people, or about one in 22 patients, have tested positive for the coronavirus. In southwest Ohio, 176 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, 42 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.