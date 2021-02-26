X

Coronavirus: Ohio reported less than 2,000 daily cases for 4th time this week

Lines for the drive-thru COVD-19 vaccine clinic held by Premier Health at the University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C Moses Boulevard stretched to I-75 on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
By Kristen Spicker
State averaging 2,374 cases a day over last three weeks

Ohio has recorded less than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the fourth time this week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state reported 1,976 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 964,380. On Jan. 26, Ohio recorded 4,262 daily cases.

On average, Ohio is recording 2,374 daily cases, according to data from the last 21 days.

In recent weeks the state is showing signs of slowing the virus’ spread. Ohio hasn’t reported more than 3,000 daily cases since Feb. 12. It was only the fourth time with more than 3,000 daily cases in the last 21 days. In that same time period, Ohio has recorded less than 2,000 cases eight times with four of those days occurring in the last week.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio is continuing to drop as well.

As of Friday, there were 1,235 coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 308 in ICUs and 214 on ventilators, according to ODH. On Feb. 13, the state’s patient count was 1,695 with 462 people in the ICU and 282 on ventilators.

In a month, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in southwest Ohio has decreased by roughly 60%. On Jan. 26, the region had 824 coronavirus patients hospitalized. On Friday, there were 356.

Ohio reported 167 hospitalizations and 15 ICU admissions Friday, bringing its total to 50,118 and 7,119 respectively.

The state recorded 58 deaths, reporting of a total of 17,183 during the pandemic.

Vaccine providers are continuing to administer shots in the state, with 1,573,435 people receiving at least one dose in Ohio as of Friday. Nearly 815,000 people have received both doses.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state is expected to receive 310,000 vaccines next week. With K-12 vaccine clinics wrapping up this weekend, more shots will go toward vaccinating Ohioans 65 and older and residents with severe medical conditions.

To account for the increase in vaccines available, Ohio is adding some Walmart and Meijer locations as vaccine providers, as well as more independent pharmacies. Other providers will also receive larger shipments next week.

