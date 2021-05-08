Coronavirus: Nearly 1,300 new cases reported Saturday

In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reported just under 1,300 new coronavirus cases, bringing the 21 day reported case average to 1,463 cases per day.
The ODH reported 1,297 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases to 1,082,815 since the pandemic began.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported that just over 1,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 1,058 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, about one in 18 patients. In southwest Ohio, 208 people are currently hospitalized, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 86 people were hospitalized, the ODH reported.
Nearly 5,000,000 people have had at least one vaccine dose, the ODH reported. In the past 24 hours, 22,225 people have received their first dose, bringing the Ohio population with at least one dose to 4,826,414 people, or about 41% of the population.
Around 35 percent of the population has completed their vaccine, the ODH reported. In the past 24 hours, 55,643 people have finished their vaccine, bringing those with a completed dose to 4,115,021 people.
Registration is open now for two Miami County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics, but walk-ins will be welcome.
The clinics today and Thursday will offer the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to anyone 18 or older:
- 10 a.m. to noon today, May 8, at the MCPH COVID-19 Clinic at Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy.
- 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the MCPH COVID-19 Clinic at Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy.
To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccination hotline at 937-573-3461.