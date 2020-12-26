Coronavirus: Just over 11,000 new cases reported over two days

Deaths increased by 20 over the past two days and hospitalizations increased by 168. The state has reported a total of 664,668 cases, 8,476 deaths and 36,513 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the past week, there has been a 10 percent drop in Ohioans currently hospitalized for coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 4,298 people are hospitalized across Ohio and 1,118 people are hospitalized in southwest Ohio.