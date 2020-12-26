Coronavirus: Just over 11,000 new cases reported over two days

Coronavirus cases rose by 11,018 over the past two days, the Ohio Department of Health reported. ODH did not report yesterday’s numbers due to the holiday.
Deaths increased by 20 over the past two days and hospitalizations increased by 168. The state has reported a total of 664,668 cases, 8,476 deaths and 36,513 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the past week, there has been a 10 percent drop in Ohioans currently hospitalized for coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 4,298 people are hospitalized across Ohio and 1,118 people are hospitalized in southwest Ohio.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 653,650 cases of coronavirus, with nearly 200,000 reported just in the last 21 days. Since December 4, ODH has reported 197,801 cases and 1,703 deaths.
Dayton area EMS and home care workers got an early present on Christmas Eve as Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County continued to administer coronavirus vaccinations.
Public Health held a vaccination clinic for EMS and home care workers at the Dayton Convention Center Christmas Eve morning.
Dr. Randy Marriott, medical director for the Dayton Fire Department and Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System, was among those who were vaccinated Christmas Eve morning.
“I couldn’t count the hours quickly enough to get down here to be able to do this,” he said. “It’s an opportunity I did not think we’d have for many more months.”
Marriot said he didn’t have any hesitation about getting vaccinated, saying coronavirus has been around for too long.