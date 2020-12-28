X

Coronavirus: DeWine to update state this afternoon

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine looks on during a news conference at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, DeWine announced that Ohio will receive close to 100,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by mid-December. The brief but promising details provided the first look at what vaccine distribution will look like in the state as the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise at staggering rates. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP, File)
Credit: J.D. Pooley

Gov. Mike DeWine will give a press conference at 2 p.m. today discussing the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Currently, 4,511 people are hospitalized in Ohio, with 1,189 people in southwest Ohio currently in the hospital, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.

Last week, the state reported nearly 48,000 new cases, 442 more deaths and 2,039 hospitalizations. Currently, 4,372 people are hospitalized, down somewhat from last week’s total of 4,758, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.

This morning, DeWine shared information about coronavirus vaccines and flu shots on Twitter.

