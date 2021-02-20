Coronavirus: Cases average continues to drop, hospitalizations fall

Deaths increased by 56, bringing the state to 16,749 deaths from coronavirus since March. The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data, which may bring fluctuations in death count numbers day to day. However, any death data will be displayed the day it was reported, ODH said.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported a 14 percent drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients within the past week. Currently, 1,454 people are hospitalized with coronavirus, with 407 hospitalizations in southwest Ohio. In the past 24 hours, hospitalizations increased by 104, bringing cumulative hospitalizations to 49,317. Nine people have been admitted to an intensive care unit in the past 24 hours.