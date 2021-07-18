Coronavirus: Case average creeps up as state reports just over 300 cases Sunday

In the past 24 hours, seven people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the ODH reported. Currently, 313 people are hospitalized in the state, an 18% increase in patients in the past seven days, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 71 people are in an intensive care unit in Ohio, with no new ICU admissions in the past 24 hours.

Explore First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village

In the past day, 4,291 people started their COVID vaccine, bringing the partially vaccinated population to 5,663,015 people, or 48.45% of the state’s population. The ODH reported that 4,464 people completed their vaccine in the past day, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 5,307,537 people, or 45.41% of the population.