Coronavirus: 1,558 new cases reported, 21- day case average falls below 1,700

Currently, 893 people are hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19, down from yesterday’s count of 947 people, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations have increased by 8 percent. However, in the past 60 days, hospitalizations have dropped by 77 percent. Approximately one in 22 patients is positive for the coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.

In the past 24 hours, 78 people have been hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations to 51,516 since the beginning of the pandemic last March, ODH reported.