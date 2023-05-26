Company gets $116M contract to renovate Air Force Materiel Command headquarters at Wright-Patterson AFB

Messer Construction Co. won a $116 million Army contract to renovate the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The $116,565,000 contract is a firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2026, the Department of Defense said late Thursday.
Based at Wright-Patterson, AFMC is one of the Air Force’s most important commands, responsible for logistics, equipment and weapons. In fiscal year 2022, AFMC spent 72% of the total Air Force budget, Kathy Watern, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center executive director, told a Dayton Defense group recently.
Messer’s job will be a big one. According to a description of the project released in January, work is expected to include demolition and replacement or repair of existing interiors, building systems, roofs and site components.
An interior hazardous materials survey identified asbestos, lead and other controlled substances. Mitigation of these materials will be expected, with improvements including new windows, doors, and thermal insulation in walls and roof.
All work will be done in a secure project site under direct government security monitoring and access control, the government said.
Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $116,565,000 were obligated at the time of the award, the DOD said.
Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, the department said.
The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville, Ky.
AFMC headquarters, the headquarters of Air Force Research Laboratory, the 711th Human Performance Wing, materials and manufacturing and sensors directorates and other key missions are all located at Wright-Patterson.
