Community Conversations: How will Dayton cope through the holidays?

It is part of a partnership with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association and will feature mental health care professionals and other experts.

Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, said the pandemic has been challenging for everyone.

"The stress of this global pandemic is causing enormous pressure on individuals and families,” she said. “Many people are still adjusting to the anxiety caused by the precautions we must take to protect ourselves and each other from COVID-19. A necessary action, such as social distancing, can make it difficult to have the traditional interactions we expect with our friends and support systems.”

Beth Esposito, Samaritan Behavioral Health’s president

The upcoming holidays add an additional layer of stress, she said.

“That’s why it is so important to hear from the behavioral health and substance abuse leaders in our community,” Hackenbracht said. “These professionals are committed to helping each of us understand how we can each cope with these new stressors in healthy ways, the different types of behavioral health and substance abuse resources that are available in our community, and how to access that help when it is needed.”

Julie Manuel, Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center’s clinical program manager Credit: Lee Ann Yahle Credit: Lee Ann Yahle

The hour-long conversation will be hosted by Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson.

“The Dayton Daily News aims to provide information that will help our community cope with these unprecedented times,” Robinson said.

The panel includes:

Lisa Balster, Ohio’s Hospice’s director of patient and family support services

Ohio’s Hospice’s director of patient and family support services Julie Manuel, Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center’s clinical program manager

Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center’s clinical program manager Dr. Brian Merrill, OneFifteen’s medical director

OneFifteen’s medical director Beth Esposito, Samaritan Behavioral Health’s president

Dr. Brian Merrill, OneFifteen’s medical director Credit: William Jones Credit: William Jones

Topics will include: