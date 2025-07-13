Cleveland Browns running back arrested on domestic violence charges

The arrest record describes the charge as touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.

Judkins, who was selected in the second round, is Cleveland’s lone unsigned draft pick.

Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State after two seasons at Ole Miss, ended last season with 1,060 yards rushing, 161 yards receiving and 16 total TDs while splitting time with TreVeyon Henderson. He was even better in Oxford, Mississippi, where he tallied 3,004 yards from scrimmage and scored 34 touchdowns in two seasons.

Judkins is in line to replace Nick Chubb, who went to the Texans.