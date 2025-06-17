CityBird chicken restaurant expanding to Dayton

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

With six locations operating across Cincinnati, the brand is looking to double its footprint in its hometown and has found a potential site for the first location in Dayton.

“Cincinnati is where everything began, and it’s where we still see some of our strongest demand,” Blust said. “We’re thrilled to build upon our incredible traction in Cincinnati, and have the opportunity to expand into Dayton to continue our mission of bringing the perfect tender across the Midwest.”

CityBird is looking for single and multi-unit franchisees.

“We look forward to welcoming passionate entrepreneurs to join us in our journey,” said Joe Lanni. “Over the years, we’ve created a business model that’s not only easy to scale, but easy to operate. As an emerging brand, we hope to find true partners in our community who look forward to taking the CityBird experience to the next phase of growth.”

CityBird offers cage-free, all-natural chicken that’s brined, hand-dredged, and fried fresh to order.

Customers can order a tender meal with four to 10 tenders, fries or slaw and a drink for $10.99 to $17.49. The restaurant has a variety of house made sauces including the City Sauce, Lemon Thyme Ranch, Buffalo Bleu, Hot Honey, Honey Dijon and Hickory BBQ.

Other items on the menu include chicken sandwiches and salads.

For more information, visit citybirdtenders.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@citybirdchicken).