Cincinnati therapy dog chosen as this year’s Cadbury Bunny

The Cadbury brand team, alongside a judge’s panel made up of three previous pups to earn the title, narrowed the field of applicants down to the top 10 finalists who were then voted on by fans across the United States.

Prior to donning the iconic bunny ears for the contest, Annie Rose has worked as a therapy dog visiting local nursing homes in Cincinnati to bring joy to the seniors who live there — and she didn’t give up in the face of a global COVID-19 pandemic either. While humans weren’t allowed to visit residents in nursing homes, Annie Rose worked to bring smiles to seniors outside their windows.