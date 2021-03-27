Cincinnati Reds ballpark reopening with new features, safety precautions

The Cincinnati Reds are reopening the Great American Ballpark with some new features and regulations. A family zone, press club and new concession items are among the additions to the park.
The ballpark will reopen with a family zone, an executive suite that can host groups of up to 50 people and a press club with Boone County Bourbon, a release said. The ballpark is also adding new concession items, such as a s’mores fry box, a spicy chicken sandwich and nachos with spicy sausage and jalapenos.
The park is also introducing Reds Pay, a mobile payment option through the MLB Ballpark app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Pay, the release said. Additionally, patrons will be able to order their food online through the app and can be notified by text when the food is ready.
To enhance safety, backpacks will no longer be allowed inside the park, with the exception of Reds Heads members backpacks, the release said. Patrons will also be required to wear masks unless they are actively eating or drinking. The park will feature pod-style seating for six people and they will issue digital tickets to allow for contactless entry.