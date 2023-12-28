Cincinnati Cyclones receive backlash over ‘Paint the Town Red’ throwback jersey video

Feel bad for admin but this is objectively hilarious. https://t.co/Ri23MJ7XkK pic.twitter.com/EihVrVI7mx — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) December 27, 2023

Several Twitter users questioned whether the caption, paired with the date, was meant to be a political statement.

“Paint the town WHAT on WHEN?!?!” tweeted Connor Moore, a social media coordinator for the WNBA team the Chicago Sky.

Moore’s tweets had thousands of likes and retweets, with several users wondering if the team meant to connect the lyrics from the popular Doja Cat song “Paint The Town Red” to the events that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Cyclones deleted the video and on Wednesday released a statement clarifying the post.

“Last night we shared a video of our red warm-up jerseys with the lyrics to a trending song. The tweet was meant to hype people up for our Throwback Night, where we will wear the retro inspired jerseys,” the Cyclones said. “Our Throwback Night is traditionally held on the first weekend of January. This night and these jerseys are in no way a political statement.”

Many Twitter users, including Moore, responded that they were laughing at how the post could be misconstrued but never believed it to be political.

“(Cyclones) I want you to know I was just making jokes 😩 trust me, I know the feel,” Moore said. “You’re doing phenomenal, my friend!”

The Cyclones are hosting their Throwback Night on Saturday, Jan. 6. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.