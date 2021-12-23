Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Cincinnati Bell to open vehicle repair facility, warehouse, office in Franklin

Cincinnati Bell recently acquired a building at 400 Shotwell Drive in Franklin that will become an office, warehouse and vehicle repair facility hub for 150 vehicles assigned in this area. ED RICHTER/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Bell recently acquired a building at 400 Shotwell Drive in Franklin that will become an office, warehouse and vehicle repair facility hub for 150 vehicles assigned in this area. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago

Cincinnati Bell has closed on a land and building purchase in Franklin this week and is planning to establish a vehicle repair facility, warehousing and office space on Shotwell Drive.

According to the Warren County Auditor’s Office website, the vacant 30,000 square-foot building sits on 5.86 acres at 400 Shotwell Drive in the Franklin Business Park. The building was constructed in 1995 and was previously owned by WBSS Properties, LLC. Cincinnati Bell purchased the property for $2.87 million, and the sale closed on Monday Dec. 20, according to county tax records.

The property was previously occupied by Klockner Pentaplast of America, Inc., and Waytek Corporation, according to county records.

Earlier this month, the Franklin Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the proposed facility because a vehicle repair facility is a permitted use in an I-2 industrial zone, according to City Manager Jonathan Westendorf.

ExploreCincinnati Bell to open downtown Dayton market headquarters

In its application for the conditional use permit, Cincinnati Bell committed to the proper handling of vehicle fluids and would be hiring a third-party vendor to haul off and dispose of all such fluids, as well as following all EPA guidelines.

Cincinnati Bell also said it was not seeking to operate a gasoline service station on the site, according to the application.

In addition, Cincinnati Bell said they intend to service three to five vehicles a day, with approximately two-thirds of the repairs being minor in nature, according to the application.

ExploreCincinnati Bell to purchase Springboro fiberoptic conduits

Westendorf said the facility would be responsible for about 150 vehicles that would be assigned to use this repair facility in Franklin.

Joe Lockett, director of corporate real estate for Cincinnati Bell, said the date to open the new facility had not been determined. He said they are still planning out the space usage for the building.

Cincinnati Bell also recently announced that it will open a Dayton retail store and business office at 230 Webster St., in the former Barry Staff headquarters.

In Other News
1
Air Force denies some 2,100 vaccine exemption requests
2
Packaged salads recalled for possible listeria contamination linked to...
3
Follow Santa Claus with satellites and radar
4
DeWine signs bills on sports gambling and more
5
Ohio sets daily COVID case record for second straight day

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top