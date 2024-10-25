Central State University placed on fiscal watch

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he has met with Duffy, Central State President Morakinyo Kuti and trustees Chairwoman Jacqueline Gamblin and that all are in agreement there is sufficient cause to warrant the chancellor placing the university under fiscal watch.

“As the only public HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) and one of only two land-grant universities in the state, Central State and its students are a unique and important piece of the higher education landscape in Ohio,” DeWine said.

The fiscal watch process requires consultation with the Ohio State Auditor’s Office, which will allow the university to take advantage of technical expertise and strategic recommendations to strengthen their budgeting, financial accounting and reporting procedures, and the ODHE also will work in collaboration with Central State for additional accounting support.

“The department looks forward to working with Central State and the Auditor of State in navigating this challenge and restoring Central State University to a solid financial position,” Duffey said. “It is our hope that this work will position the university for a strong and successful future.”