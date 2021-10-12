journal-news logo
X

Centerville student buys toys for Dayton, Cincy children’s hospitals with $3K prize

Weller Elementary School fourth-grader Gretchen Beecroft bought $3,000 in gifts for young Dayton and Cincinnati hospital patients. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Weller Elementary School fourth-grader Gretchen Beecroft bought $3,000 in gifts for young Dayton and Cincinnati hospital patients. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
8 hours ago

A Centerville student who won a school contest took the prize winnings and bought $3,000 in gifts for young Dayton and Cincinnati hospital patients.

Gretchen Beecroft used the winnings from being the top seller in a fall fundraiser and spent them on items she donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the school district.

The Weller Elementary fourth-grader’s gifts included Lego sets, Star Wars toys, Marvel toys, dolls, games, books, art sets, socks, hats and shirts.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dayton Oregon District restaurant owner’s Uptown Centerville plan OK’d

Tricia Beecroft said her daughter split the money evenly between gifts for patients at the two hospitals.

“It was more shopping than we have ever done at once,” Tricia Beecroft said in a release from the district.

“Gretchen was so excited to share these gifts with children who are having a tough time and dealing with medical issues,” her mother said. “I’m really proud of her. These toys will put smiles on a few hundred faces!”

ExploreBUSINESS: New Centerville self-storage businesses face stricter rules as ban lift nears

In Other News
1
New Warren County Sheriff’s Office/Jail completed under budget, on time
2
Ohio surpasses 300 daily COVID hospitalizations for first time in 5...
3
DeWine adviser: Air Force to update Ohio military family support report
4
Domestic violence deaths increased during pandemic
5
Ohio records fewer than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 3...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top