CBC asks for donations after Richmond industrial fire cancels blood drives

The Community Blood Center is asking for more donors after the fire at the recycling center in Richmond, Indiana canceled blood drives in the area.
In a release, the CBC said that it had planned a blood drive Thursday at a manufacturing business and on Friday at Seton Catholic High School, but both were canceled.
CBC said that it needs more donors to make up for the lost blood supply, adding that blood usage has been high in April and the center is in scarce supply of O negative, O positive, A negative and B negative blood.
The organization asked for those interested to donate at a local blood drive or at the CBC Dayton Donation Center.
Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. They may need to weigh more depending on their height.
Donors are also required to provide a photo ID with their full name, and past donors are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Anyone with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbcctts.org or call 937-461-3220. Appointments can be made at www.DonorTime.com.
