Carlisle schools income tax repeal request will be recounted

There were 1,282 votes cast for repealing the tax while 1,287 were cast against repealing the tax across Montgomery and Warren counties, according to certified results from each counties’ boards of election. The difference of five votes is within the margin of error that would demand a recount.

Warren County Board of Elections Director Brian Sleeth said previously that the number of votes that would force a recount in that ballot issue is 13.

Shari Huff, the deputy director of the Warren County Board of Elections, said the recount starts Dec. 1 and will end Dec. 8. Most of the ballots in the race were cast in Warren County.

Voters approved a 1% income tax in 2003. Citizens led an initiative to repeal the tax this November.

If the income tax is repealed, Carlisle superintendent Bob Fischer said the district will lose approximately $3.7 million in annual revenue based on the five-year forecast.

Other Warren County recounts include a Wayne Schools board of education race, Harveysburg village council, Xenia Schools levy along with Greene County, and Loveland Council alongside Hamilton County.