Carlisle man dies in Greene County crash

A Fairborn officer responding to another call discovered a deadly single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Interstate 675.

The crash victim was identified as 38-year-old Jose Luis Herrera Garcia of Carlisle by the Fairborn Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer heading to investigate an unrelated theft complaint around 4:35 a.m. spotted the crash on I-675 near the East Dayton Yellow Springs Road overpass. The wrecked 2007 Acura sedan was off the road in the tree line to the right of the southbound lanes, police said.

Alcohol and speed are suspected contributing factors, police said. A Fairborn police crash reconstructionist responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.

