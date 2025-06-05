Carlisle man accused of intentionally crashing minivan with 3 young children inside

Franklin police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. April 30 for a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection Park and Miami avenues. A witness who called 911 reported the driver of a 2010 Honda Odyssey, later identified as Bowman, hit a fire hydrant and stop sign before fleeing. The caller followed the minivan to a South Avenue residence, according to a Franklin Division of Police report.

Police spoke with a woman who had marks around her neck who told officers that Bowman was choking her in the van before he intentionally crashed. She said he refused to let her and the children out but did take them home before he left on foot with his mother.

Franklin and Carlisle police began searching the area for Bowman, who was found at the corner of Forest Avenue and Sycamore Street in Franklin.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

Officers reported Bowman smelled of alcohol and that he admitted to drinking four or five shots. According to the police report, his blood alcohol level tested at .171, which is more than two times Ohio’s .08 legal driving limit.

Bowman also told officers he never touched his children’s mother and said she grabbed and jerked the wheel, causing the crash, the report stated.

Bowman is held in the Warren County Jail on a cash-only $25,000 bond. If he posts bail he will be on electronic home monitoring and must have no contact with the woman or children, court records show.