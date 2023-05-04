Carlisle Food Truck Rally weekly event begins today

Featured food trucks today include Smokin Double D’s chicken, pork, briskets, mac bowls and cornbread; Little Boijon Asian Cuisine featuring egg rolls, chicken fried rice, and bubble tea; Claybourne Grill with cheeseburgers, wraps, tacos and more; Totally Awesome Kettle Corn with kettle corn and lemonade;, and Little Trolleys Donuts with coffee and donuts.

Heather Meadows, who owns a food truck, Heather’s Sweet Treats, and City Councilwoman Debbie Kemper have been the co-organizers of the event for the past two years. Meadows said several food trucks will be at the park on Thursday evenings through September with a different weekly theme.