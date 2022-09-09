Carlisle council considers five applicants for vacant council seat

Mayor Randy Winkler said council members discussed the applicants but have not reached a consensus on who to appoint to replace former councilwoman Kim Bilbrey, who stepped down from her council seat due to family medical matters.

“I’ve got it narrowed to two applicants, but others have three,” Winkler said. “I expect the appointment will be made at the Sept. 27 council meeting.”