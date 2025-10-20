Candidates vying for three spots on Germantown City Council

Kuhn, the owner of a propane business and a local bank director, said voters should elect him because he has more than 16 years of experience in community leadership in the public sector, and more than two decades of private sector experience in Germantown as a small business owner and manager.

“I am hardworking, dedicated, and always available to discuss issues with community members and stakeholders,” Kuhn said.

Rettich, who manages multiple residential communities in the Dayton area for a property management company, said voters should elect him because he is a sixth-generation Germantown resident and is committed to keeping the community “one of the best places to raise a family and thrive.”

Wafzig, a contracting officer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, said voters should support him because of his long-standing dedication to public service. He said he started at age 15 with the Germantown Aquatic Center, served in local fire departments through college and gained experience in Fairfield and Centerville. After earning a master’s in public administration from the University of Dayton, he began his federal career and serves as a Germantown council member.

“These experiences have given me a broad and practical understanding of local government operations, fiscal responsibility, regional collaboration, and community engagement,” Wafzig said. “I bring not only years of direct service but also a proven record of leadership, problem-solving, and results. Above all, I bring a passion for Germantown and a commitment to using my knowledge and experience to ensure our city continues to thrive.”

Woodbury, a videographer, said voters should elect him because “I’m not a generational name in Germantown, but I love this community and want to help it continue to thrive.”

Matheson did not reply to requests for comment.

Kuhn said his priorities include continuing the Downtown Redevelopment Plan, improving infrastructure, and sustaining a well-managed budget. He pointed to ongoing efforts like wayfinding signage, new murals, expanded events, and business recruitment as ways of tackling those priorities.

Kuhn said he’ll continue working closely with council, staff, and residents to uphold strong financial standards.

“A well managed budget is a constant partnership between council, staff, and community members,” he said. “I will continue to operate to the standard that’s been set over the last decade and a half.

Rettich emphasized preserving Germantown’s small-town character, strengthening public safety, and fostering community connection. He plans to support local businesses and promote zoning policies that keep housing affordable.

“With times being tough for families on a budget, I’ll continue to push for zoning policies that keep housing affordable and neighborhoods family-friendly, maintaining the small-town feel we love,” he said.

Rettich said he’ll advocate for well-funded police and fire services while ensuring efficient spending. To build community, he supports shared gardens, volunteer initiatives and affordable recreation that bring neighbors together.

Wafzig said his priorities are downtown revitalization, senior housing, utility costs, and infrastructure. He said he plans to expand incentives for mixed-use projects and improved streetscapes and year-round community events.

“Partnering with local property owners and entrepreneurs will ensure downtown remains the heart of Germantown for generations to come,” he said.

To help seniors stay in Germantown, he’ll push for zoning updates and partner with developers to create more single-story, accessible homes and condos designed for aging in place.

Wafzig also pledged to continue lowering utility costs through aggregation programs and regional partnerships. On infrastructure, he supports data-driven planning and aggressive pursuit of grants to upgrade aging water and sewer systems.

Woodbury identified his top priorities as “strengthening community, responsible growth (and) easing the burden” on residents. He wants to attract more business and invest in parks and recreation to make Germantown a destination.

Woodbury also emphasized transparency and community feedback, and called for changes in code enforcement policies.

“A lot of folks are fed up with the active, almost ‘nanny state’ code enforcement,“ he said. ”I think Germantown needs to change its current code enforcement policies to better serve the community."