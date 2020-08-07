Can school resume safely and effectively during a pandemic?

The hour-long discussion will be streamed live on Dayton Daily News’s Facebook page.

“Schools and families face so many variables when planning for this fall. This event will allow superintendents, teachers, health officials and parents to share expertise from their own perspectives, and make navigating that complex situation a little easier,” Kelley said.

Panelist will include:

David Romick, president of the Dayton Education Association, the union that represents teachers, nurses and other certificated employees at Dayton Public Schools.

Shannon Cox, superintendent of the Montgomery County Educational Service Center

Jeff Cooper, health commissioner for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County'

Darlene Langhout, the parent of Beavercreek City School District students

Kimberly Houston-Kennerson, a parent, Jefferson Twp. teacher, director of Notably Gifted Arts Academy and co-founder of Parents, Teachers, Staff, and Drivers against unsafe school opening.

Pediatrician David Roer, a member of the Centerville School Board.

A physician member of the Dayton Children’s Hospital back to school committee will also participate.

What questions would you like to hear answered?

Send your questions to Amelia Robinson at edletter@coxinc.com.