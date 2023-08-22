Camden man accused of having child porn on phone

A Camden man is facing charges after he reportedly had multiple pornographic photos and videos of children on his phone.

Jordan S. Augustine, 28, was charged with four counts each of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented materials or performances, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

On July 6, a Preble County sheriff’s detective received a report from the social media app SnapChat about a video of prepubescent girl engaging in a sexual act. The SnapChat username and IP address led investigators to a phone registered to Augustine, according to an affidavit.

Investigators searched Augustine’s residence on Friday. Augustine consented to a search of his phone and detectives found three or four videos with people under the age of 18, according to court documents.

“One video showed a female that the defendant estimated to be 3 years old,” the affidavit read.

Another video reportedly showed a girl estimated to be 8 years old.

Augustine told detectives he shared child pornography once or twice to random people he didn’t know, according to court records.

He was arrested on Friday and is being held in the Preble County Jail, according to booking records. Augustine was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afernoon.