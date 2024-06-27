BreakingNews
California woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Franklin

California woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Franklin

Credit: Franklin Division of Police/Facebook

Credit: Franklin Division of Police/Facebook

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A California woman died Wednesday afternoon as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Franklin.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Dixie Highway south of Pennyroyal Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

Mary P. Hensley, 73, of Orange, Calif., was driving a 2008 Honda Civic when she collided with a 2002 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by James Mackey, 46, of Franklin while she was turning onto Dixie Highway out of a private drive, the patrol said.

Hensley was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Mackey was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash shut down North Dixie Highway between Franklin Eagles and Pennyroyal Road for nearly two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Recall: Salmon sold at Kroger has possible listeria contamination
2
Schools, utilities, fish: Ohio lawmakers to vote on wide array of...
3
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation in Preble County
4
Warning labels on social media? Local doctors agree it’s time for a...
5
3 area dispensaries issued dual-use licenses to sell recreational...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top