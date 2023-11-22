Butler County’s CFM wins big with Navy contract modification

A jet engine maker based in Butler County is winning big with a modification to a U.S. Navy contract.

CFM International, based in West Chester Twp., was awarded a $47,775,000 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said this week.

This modification exercises options to procure three CFM56-7B27AE spare engines, two for the Navy and one for the government of Germany, in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, the Pentagon said.

Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (53% of the work); Durham, N.C. (43%); and Peebles, Ohio (4%), and is expected to be completed next month.

Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $31.8 million; and foreign military sales customer funds in the amount of $15.9 million will be obligated at the time of award, the department said.

The contract came from the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Md.

CFM International’s 50/50 parent companies are Evendale-based GE Aviation and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines.

Another regional company, Crown Equipment Corp., of New Bremen, was added as an awardee to a multiple award contract for material handling equipment, awarded July 22, 2022, the department also said.