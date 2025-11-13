Buckeyes still on top — and history says that’s exactly where they need to be

The second round of the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings just dropped, and while there wasn’t much chaos this week, one stat from ESPN definitely grabbed some attention in Ohio.
According to ESPN Insights, every national champion since the playoff began in 2014 has been ranked inside the top three in the second edition of the CFP rankings. That’s good news for Ohio State, which once again sits near the top of the list.
In each year following the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014, the eventual national champion was ranked in the top 3 in the 2nd CFP Rankings.— ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 12, 2025
Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M are currently ranked in the top 3. pic.twitter.com/JfdIeATPJN
The Buckeyes stayed put at No. 1 after another strong showing, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia to round out the top five.
Down the line, Texas Tech made the biggest jump, landing at No. 6 after rolling over BYU. And in the SEC-heavy top 25, Texas crept up to No. 10 ahead of a huge matchup with Georgia.
CFP committee chair Mack Rhoades said the rankings aren’t about conferences — it’s about the teams.
“We look at schedule strength, record strength,” CFP committee chair Mack Rhoades said in an article on the spun.com. “That’s certainly one of the metrics that come to play.”
But back to that stat — because it’s the one Ohio fans will care about most.
If history repeats itself, only teams inside the top three right now — Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M — have a real shot at winning it all. That doesn’t officially count out Alabama or Georgia, but it definitely makes the Buckeyes’ spot feel that much more significant.
According to the spun.com, ESPN’s Football Power Index backs that up too: Ohio State currently has the best odds of winning the national championship at 26.7%, just ahead of Indiana’s 22.5%.
If both teams keep rolling, they’re on track to meet in the Big Ten Championship — a showdown that could define not just the conference, but the entire playoff picture.
For now, though, it’s simple: Ohio State’s exactly where it wants to be. History’s on its side, the numbers favor them, and the path to another title is still wide open.
Ohio State on top 😁#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/b8SjUoQ2QG— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) November 12, 2025
The Buckeyes host UCLA Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
About the Author