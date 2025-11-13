Buckeyes still on top — and history says that’s exactly where they need to be

The Buckeyes stayed put at No. 1 after another strong showing, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia to round out the top five.

Down the line, Texas Tech made the biggest jump, landing at No. 6 after rolling over BYU. And in the SEC-heavy top 25, Texas crept up to No. 10 ahead of a huge matchup with Georgia.

CFP committee chair Mack Rhoades said the rankings aren’t about conferences — it’s about the teams.

“We look at schedule strength, record strength,” CFP committee chair Mack Rhoades said in an article on the spun.com. “That’s certainly one of the metrics that come to play.”

But back to that stat — because it’s the one Ohio fans will care about most.

If history repeats itself, only teams inside the top three right now — Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M — have a real shot at winning it all. That doesn’t officially count out Alabama or Georgia, but it definitely makes the Buckeyes’ spot feel that much more significant.

According to the spun.com, ESPN’s Football Power Index backs that up too: Ohio State currently has the best odds of winning the national championship at 26.7%, just ahead of Indiana’s 22.5%.

If both teams keep rolling, they’re on track to meet in the Big Ten Championship — a showdown that could define not just the conference, but the entire playoff picture.

For now, though, it’s simple: Ohio State’s exactly where it wants to be. History’s on its side, the numbers favor them, and the path to another title is still wide open.

The Buckeyes host UCLA Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.