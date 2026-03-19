Buc-ee’s Huber Heights opening soon: Here’s what the menu will look like

“There is no commissary for Buc-ee’s,” said the company’s Culinary Foodservice Director Jim Mills. “We make our food. That’s very much different than what you see in a typical up-and-down the highway travel stop.”

Instead of having the chefs prepare dishes in a kitchen behind closed doors, Buc-ee’s locations are designed so guests can see as much of the food making process as possible. The upcoming Huber Heights location will feature a new design, complete with even more stations placed within guests’ view.

“It started with the barbecue programs, where we are breaking down the barbecue meats on a board in full view of the customer,” said Mills. “And in this newest design, there’s a station out in the store where people can see us assembling salads and sandwiches and wraps and all manner of cups of fruit. The thing that makes Buc-ee’s so different is that every salad is made in that store, every piece of fruit is cut in that store, every sandwich is made in that store.”

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The bakery at the Huber Heights location has also been redesigned, and onlookers will be able to see the baked goods as they cook in the oven.

In the past, Buc-ee’s would offer meals made-to-order, however food is now prepared throughout the day, and set out for guests to grab.

“There used to be kiosks in the stores, and you could go up and you know, punch in your order,” said Mills. “But with the volumes that we have, it becomes a really inefficient process. No matter how many people you try to put back there, everybody’s just stepping on each other’s toes.”

Even after switching to the new system, making sure the food is always fresh has remained a priority for the company.

“We are very strict on the time limits that we have for the food based on quality,” said Mills. “We’re continuously cooking all day long.”

Food menus are standardized across all Buc-ee’s locations, meaning the Huber Heights store will offer the same items which has made the chain so popular.

“We sell an awful lot of barbecue, and its a Texas-style barbeque,” said Mills. “Day in and day out, the chopped brisket sandwich leads the day, but the sliced brisket sandwich isn’t very far away.”

Barbeque turkey and pulled pork sandwiches will also be available, as well as chicken tenders, burritos, roast beef sandwiches and other non-barbeque dishes.

When it opens, the Huber Heights store will also feature a number of baked goods, such as cookies, whoopie pies, brownies and paddle tails, a Buc-ee’s take on the popular Canadian treat. The aforementioned salads, fruit cups and wraps will be placed in a cold food storage area, alongside other quick bites like chicken salad and cheese cups.

A breakfast menu will be offered every morning, featuring various types of biscuits and breakfast tacos. Guests will even be able to get a taco filled with Buc-ee’s signature brisket.

Snacks are a another major part of Buc-ee’s offerings, with some being made in house, while others are prepackaged. At various stations throughout the store, guests will be able to see jerky getting made and nuts being roasted. However, there will also be packages of pretzels, chips and kettle corn available.

One of the most popular items at Buc-ee’s locations are the beaver nuggets, a snack consisting of corn puffs coated in a caramel glaze.

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While food is a major focus for Buc-ee’s, with a majority of staff at each location being dedicated to it, each store also has a vast collection of merchandise available.

The Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights is located at 8000 Ohio 235. When it opens on April 5, it will be one of the biggest locations in the chain.

For more information, check out buc-ees.com.