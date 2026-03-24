Buc-ee’s announces details for Huber Heights April 6 opening

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The event is open to the public. Attendees will include Gov. Mike DeWine, Mayor Jeff Gore, other local officials, and plenty of excited Buc-ee’s fans ready to indulge in store favorites like Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Buc-ee’s founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin, while at the Huber Heights’ store groundbreaking ceremony in 2024, also teased a return to the city for opening day.

“Visitors to the grand opening of Buc-ee’s Huber Heights can expect an energetic celebration and the full Buc-ee’s experience—spotlessly clean restrooms, an unmatched selection of fresh food and snacks, unique merchandise, and friendly service,“ a spokesperson said to this newspaper Tuesday afternoon. ”From the moment guests arrive, it’s all about fun, convenience, and Texas‑sized hospitality as Buc-ee’s officially opens its doors to the Huber Heights community."

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Located at 8000 Ohio 235, just north of the Ohio 235/Interstate 70 interchange, Buc-ee’s Huber Heights, the 74,000-square-foot gas station/convenience store sits on a 53-acre site, along with 100 fueling stations, 24 electric vehicle charging stations and more than 700 parking spaces.

Nearby roadways have been upgraded in preparation for the megastore’s opening, which is anticipated to bring an influx of traffic.

Upgrades include lane widening, new traffic signals, and improved traffic flow through the CenterPoint 70 Boulevard area near the site.

After the opening of Buc-ee’s Huber Heights, the company will operate 55 stores across Texas and the South. Buc-ee’s locations span Texas, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi, Virginia and Georgia.

“We are excited to count Huber Heights as our first location in Ohio; they’ve been a great community to work with,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s.

The new store also brings more than 200 jobs to the area, according to officials.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

A second Ohio location may already be in the works, as Buc-ee’s recently filed a petition to annex land in the Mansfield area, near the Ohio 39 and Interstate 71 interchange, according to city of Mansfield Mayor Jodie Perry.

Perry announced the news on social media earlier this month, noting that plans are still in the early, due diligence stage.

Buc-ee’s officials responded with “no comment” when asked about a potential second Ohio store.