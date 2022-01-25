Bubbakoo’s Burritos expected to open in Springboro in March

A growing community was the main reason why a new eatery will be coming to Springboro soon.
Work is continuing to renovate a restaurant space in downtown Springboro for a new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location at 47 N. Main St. next door to Cassano’s Pizza.
“Springboro is growing a lot and it was the nearest place to my home,” said owner Jatin Patel, who resides in Mason.
He said the new 24-seat restaurant is expected to open in late March and will feature tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, taco salads and quesadillas.
Patel said he expects to hire 15 to 20 employees for the new restaurant. He also owns the Tropical Smoothie Café in Centerville
According to city building permit documents, the cost to remodel the 2,361 square-foot space for the tenant fit-out is $381,125.
This will be the first Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Warren County as the nearest locations are on Wilmington Pike in Centerville and in Colerain Twp. outside of Cincinnati.
According to their website, “no other restaurant, fast-casual chain, or taco stand offers quite the variety, quality, or the unique hybrid skater-surf atmosphere that can be found at Bubbakoo’s Burritos.”
Bubbakoo’s Burritos opened its first store in 2008 in Point Pleasant, N.J. The company has 30 locations in 10 states and has another 30 stores under development, according to its website.
About the Author