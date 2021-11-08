Boonshoft to add new ‘Eco Eatery’ to museum

The Eco Eatery, which will have space for about 50 visitors, also will have educational content aimed at reducing landfill and food waste, and encouraging recycling, composting and making healthy food choices, Tomme said.

“This will give families/guests (and even staff) a friendly place to stop for a quick snack, charge their phone, sit and visit, have lunch or a coffee, greatly increasing the visitor experience,” she said.

Caption Tracey Tomme, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History, with a sloth at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The museum used to have vending machines, but those were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum usually has about 200,000 to 250,000 visitors each year.