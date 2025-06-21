Black bear spotted in Greene County

He said the public “should let the bear do it’s own thing and to not corner it.”

Almeter said the two-year-old bear has been kicked out of its mother den and is trying to find its way. He said it’s not usually found in southwest Ohio but rather in the southeast or northeast of the state.

“Leave it alone - let it do its’ own thing,” he said. “If you see it, you can report it.” He added if people can get a picture of the bear, it helps ODNR verify the actual sighting as a lot of individuals make false claims of seeing the bear.

Almeter said there’s no information regarding the bear being aggressive, or leaving property damage.

He said they are monitoring the movement of the bear, but will not take further action unless needed too.