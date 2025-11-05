Bill to send digital notice of license, ID expiration passes House

A local lawmaker’s bill to provide Ohioans with advance notice that their driver’s license or other state-issued ID is about to expire passed the Ohio House and is now under Senate review.
House Bill 258, carried by Reps. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon, and Kellie Deeter, R-Norwalk, would authorize the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to send electronic notifications out 15 days in advance of an IDs’ expiration date. Current law requires the bureau to send a mailed notice of expiration within 45 days after the expiration date.
The bill passed the House 90-2 last week.
The electronic notice would be optional for the bureau, though Mathews and Deeter argue it would keep more Ohio drivers compliant with the law, as the state processes about 2 million license renewals each year.
Ohio’s current practice, which allows driver’s licenses to expire without warning from the bureau, “can lead to unintended lapses in licensure, resulting in potential legal complications, fines, and disruptions to daily life for our constituents,” Deeter told the House Transportation Committee in June.
“Both of us have heard from local citizens who, in the busyness of life, accidentally forgot to renew their license. By ensuring that drivers receive timely reminders before their licenses expire, we can promote compliance, enhance road safety, and reduce administrative burdens associated with expired licenses,” she said.
On the House floor, Mathews called the bill a “common sense adjustment” that will allow Ohioans to opt-in to an email notification.
H.B. 258 almost changed considerably in its final moments in the House, as Democrats vied for an amendment that would have provided up to $100 million in state funds to food banks in preparation for a lapse in federal food assistance funding. The amendment was denied by a vote of 62-to-31.
Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.
