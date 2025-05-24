Big ‘Trump Baby’ balloon in Dayton

One of the most famous — and to some, infamous — balloons in the world has come to Dayton, depicting President Donald Trump as a big baby.

The “Trump Baby” balloon was inflated on East Second Street in downtown on Saturday morning as part of protest activities during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that is taking place in Dayton over the holiday weekend.

The giant balloon shows a shirtless, orange-skinned President Trump in a baby’s diaper, with a cell phone in hand. Trump was invited to the parliamentary assembly sessions in the city but isn’t expected to attend.

Some local activists who helped organize or who planned to take part in the protests this weekend have been very critical of Trump and his administration.

Baby Trump balloons have appeared at all sorts of political rallies, protests and high-profile events around the world since the balloon first debuted in the U.K. during a Trump visit during his first term in office.

Downtown Dayton has been turned into a NATO Village security zone. Much of downtown is closed off to vehicular and pedestrian traffic with fencing, barriers and a very large police presence.

ExploreSome downtown Dayton businesses say foot traffic is low with NATO events happening

The city of Dayton created a “free speech” zone in a parking lot at East Second Street and North Jefferson Street that protestors have been directed to use. The protest zone was mostly or entirely empty on Thursday and Friday. Only four people visited the lot on Friday morning.

But much larger crowds are expected today, with multiple events planned.

