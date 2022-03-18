Best of Warren County winners announced

The annual award program serves to highlight the wide array of local attractions, events, restaurants and retail shops that make Warren County – known as Ohio’s Largest Playground – one of the Buckeye state’s premier tourism destinations. The WCCVB asked locals and regulars to first nominate, then vote for their favorite local businesses across 23 unique categories.

This year’s award process - hosted on the WCCVB’s web site – OhiosLargestPlayground.com – garnered record participation, topping last year’s then-record ballot counts by more than 25%.