Best Buy recalls 930,000 Insignia pressure cookers due to burn hazard

Insignia pressure cookers sold at Best Buy and Cosco infant activity centers sold exclusively at Walmart are under recall because both pose injury hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

Best Buy is recalling about 930,000 Insignia pressure cookers with incorrect volume markings in the inner pot, which can cause the ejection of hot foods and liquids when the pressure cooker is vented or opened.

There have been 31 reports of contents expelled under pressure. Of those, 17 involved burn injuries, some with second-degree and severe burns.

The recall involves Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9, sold separately as replacements.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Best Buy at www.bestbuy.com and clicking on “Pressure Cooker Recall” in the home page banner or clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the home page under “Orders & Purchases” or call 888-359-4485 for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve for signaling pressure.

The pressure cookers sold for between $50 and $120 from October 2017 through June at Best Buy stores nationwide and www.bestbuy.com and www.amazon.com.

Consumers should always check that the inner cook pot — which is black with a non-stick coating and embossed markings for cup and liter measurements — is not filled beyond two-thirds capacity, that the lid is fully locked before pressure cooking is started, and that the floating locking valve has dropped before attempting to open the lid.

About 115,700 Costco Jump, Spin & Play activity centers sold exclusively at Walmart are under recall because the straps can detach or break, posing fall and injury hazards to infants.

There have been 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking, including 38 minor injuries involving bumps, bruises and scratches, according to the product safety commission.

The recalled activity centers have model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML, sold in blue and pink. They have a circular hoop base and three poles from which a child seat with a play tray is suspended by three straps. The activity centers feature two removable toy animals on the play tray in front of the seat and two toy animals hanging from the front two poles. They can be adjusted to three different heights.

Consumers will be instructed to cut through the straps and send a photo of the cut straps to receive a free replacement activity center. For more information, go to www.coscokids.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the top of the page, email CoscoActivityCenterRecall@djgusa.com or call 877-657-9546.