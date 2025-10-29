BBQ restaurant with area locations offers $5 menu amid government shutdown

Prime BBQ Smokehouse is offering its customers a $5 menu during the government shutdown where thousands of workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other federal installations in the region have been furloughed.
“With everything going on during this government shutdown, we want to do our part to support our community through these tough times,” said Eddie Yasso, who owns Prime BBQ with his brother, Wally, and cousin, Sam Jabro.
The $5 menu (valid until the government shutdown is lifted) features:
- Pulled pork sandwich
- Pulled chicken sandwich
- 4 pieces of smoked chicken with toast
- ½ lb. pulled pork with toast
- ½ lb. pulled chicken with toast
- ½ lb. catfish with toast
Drinks and sides are an additional cost.
Prime BBQ is also continuing it’s “pay your rent” giveaway where two winners will receive up to $1,000 each. All you have to do is comment the city you live in on the restaurant’s Facebook post. Winners will be selected next week.
The owners plan to continue this giveaway into the new year.
Yasso said he and his brother grew up in a low income family. With their restaurants doing well, they feel inclined to give back.
“At Prime BBQ, we care deeply about our community. We’re here to help everything get through this tough time — one meal at a time," Yasso said.
MORE DETAILS
Prime BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The restaurant has two locations in Ohio: 1200 Brown St. Suite 150 in Dayton and 11 American Way in Monroe.
Other food giveaways are being planned.
For more information, visit primebbq.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@primebbqsmokehouse) and Instagram (@primebbqsh) pages.
