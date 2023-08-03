Bat tests positive for rabies in Preble County

A captured bat tested positive for rabies in Preble County last month, according to Preble County Public Health.

The bat was captured in the area of Lewisburg on July 21.

“We had one person that was bitten by the bat, and they are undergoing treatment,” said Scott Wilford, Preble County health commissioner.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. In the U.S., rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

“If you are exposed to that, meaning that you’re bit by a rabid bat or if you’re asleep in a room and you find a bat in the room with you while you’re sleeping, then there’s a concern and you should be checked for exposure at that point,” Wilford said.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, the CDC says. The virus can cause disease in the brain and potentially result in death if a person does not receive medical care after a potential rabies exposure. Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care after potential exposures before symptoms start.