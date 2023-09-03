Banquet chicken strips meals face nationwide recall for possible plastic contamination

Conagra Brands, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entrée products that may be contaminated with plastic as of Saturday, the FSIS said in a release.

The following products are subjected to recall:

8.9-oz. carton containing one entree of “BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL” with best if used by “DEC 11 2024,” “JAN 01 2025,” or “JAN 07 2025″ and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton.

The recalled chicken strips have establishment number “EST. P-9″ printed on the side of the carton and were produced on June 20, 2023, July 11, 2023 and July 17, 2023. They were shipped nationwide and sold online as well.

No additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products have been found. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If a product is found in your freezer, FSIS recommends consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them and should throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website here.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day here.