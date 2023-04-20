Bankrupt David’s Bridal IDs Dayton Mall and West Chester stores for ‘likely’ closure

Embarking on another bankruptcy stint, David’s Bridal filed a Workers Adjustment Retraining Notice with the state of Ohio, identifying stores the company likely will close, including its Prestige Plaza store in Miamisburg and another in Butler County’s West Chester Twp.
The bridal dress retailer has said all of its more than 290 stores will close unless a buyer for the company emerges.
“The employment sites at which the mass layoff and/or plant closing will likely occur are all of the company’s locations,” the company said in a WARN notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
“All of the company’s employees may be affected,” the notice adds. The notice is dated April 14 but appeared on the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services web site this week.
If stores are to be closed, it will happen between June 12 and Aug. 11, 2023, said the letter to the state from Andrea Dauphinee, the company’s senior vice president, human resources.
The notice identifies which stores are targeted for possible closing in a list that includes locations in Miamisburg (on Prestige Plaza Drive), West Chester Twp. in Butler County (at 7676 Voice of America Drive), Cleveland, Columbus, Toledo, Canton and North Olmstead.
David’s Bridal, LLC said Monday it petitioned for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The move mirrors a similar stint in bankruptcy in 2018.
Store traffic has fallen, including a 22% decline of in-store appointments in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported.
It exited from chapter 11 the last time with a “large store footprint,” the Journal said.
