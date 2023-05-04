Area contractor to give away free roof to Dayton-area resident in need

A local roofing contractor will be giving away a new roof to one greater-Dayton-area resident in need this spring.
Van Martin Roofing, which is based in Southwest Ohio with locations across the area said that it will give away the entire installation of a roof to a worthy recipient from Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties, according to a release.
Area residents can apply to the “On the House” giveaway by completing a form with a brief essay on why they need a new roof by Friday, May 12. The winner will be chosen by an employee committee in June, the release said.
Applications are available on the company website or by calling the company at 937-222-7855.
The company previously awarded a free roof in January to a social worker in Dayton who hoped to become a foster parent and needed a safe home.
“There are many reasons why someone may require a roof,” Van Martin owner Doug VanDyke said. “It could be a series of leaks, storm damage or rotting shingles. Whatever it is, our company is empathetic with kind-hearted employees who want to make a difference in the area, especially Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties.”
“This is a way that we can compassionately give back to the community that has supported our business for so long,” VanDyke said.
