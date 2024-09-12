AMBER Alert canceled after infant abducted from Ohio city found

An AMBER Alert has been canceled for an infant that was abducted by her non-custodial father in Newark, Ohio at about 3:43 p.m. Thursday.
The child is a girl less than a year old named Lux Tiwari, and the suspect in the abduction is Lux’s father, Sewak Tiwari, 19.
On social media, the Newark Division of Police said that Lux had been found and was safe.
