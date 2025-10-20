All Dolly’s locations in Dayton and Cincinnati to close, Big Boy Restaurant Group announces

Breaking: Fountain Square shooting suspect turns himself in, attorney claims self-defense

Company remains hopeful that once legal matter is resolved, it will be able to return and reopen its doors under the Big Boy name.
Dolly's on Troy Town Drive, just off of West Main Street in Troy, is the a site of a former Frisch's Big Boy. Big Boy Restaurant Group will soon discontinue operations at all Dolly’s restaurants in the Cincinnati and Dayton markets. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

By Staff Report
Updated 46 minutes ago
Big Boy Restaurant Group will soon discontinue operations at all Dolly’s restaurants in the Cincinnati and Dayton markets.

The six existing restaurants will close on Oct. 23.

Before opening its first restaurant six months ago, “Big Boy Restaurant Group was served with a temporary restraining order preventing the company from using the Big Boy name in its Southwest Ohio locations. In response, the company quickly adapted and launched six restaurants under the name Dolly’s, continuing to serve guests and uphold the brand’s long-standing commitment to family dining and hospitality while the legal process continued,” states a news release from Big Boy Restaurant Group, LLC.

The litigation remains unresolved. The company said it is still unable to operate under the Big Boy name in these markets.

Dolly's restaurant at 5202 Beechmont Ave. in Cincinnati had five customers during the WCPO I-Team's visit on Sept. 3, 2025. RAY PFEFFER/WCPO

“Six months ago, the company entered Southwest Ohio with one goal in mind — to preserve and rejuvenate the beloved Big Boy brand that has meant so much to families across this region for nearly nine decades. At that time, many Big Boy–branded restaurants not operated by the company were closing, and Big Boy Restaurant Group sought to bring stability, quality, and a renewed sense of nostalgia back to an area that has always been part of the brand’s story,” states the news release.

“While Big Boy Restaurant Group is stepping back from the Southwest Ohio market at this time, the company remains hopeful that once the matter is resolved, it will be able to return and reopen its doors under the Big Boy name.”

The company did not say what will happen to the current employees, only thanking them in the news release.

“Big Boy Restaurant Group extends its sincere appreciation to all Dolly’s team members for their professionalism, resilience, and commitment throughout this period. The company also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the Cincinnati and Dayton communities for their warm welcome and loyal support over the past several months.”

