Alert: Chicken and vegetable wonton soup may contain shrimp, pork

Frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup distributed to retailers nationwide may contain shrimp, a known allergen, and pork, which were not listed on the product label.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert due to undeclared allergens and misbranding on the following product:
- 10.75-ounce containers labeled as Trader Ming’s Chicken & Vegetable Wonton Soup with lot code 31FA322 on the side of the packaging.
The soup has the establishment number EST.P-18823 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Consumers with food allergies who purchased the soup is urged to not consume it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
A consumer complaint is how Fortune Avenue Foods Inc. discovered that shrimp and pork were in the bowls labeled as chicken and vegetable wonton soup. A recall was not issued because the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase, according to the FSIS.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions but anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.
Consumers with questions can contact Cindy Deets, office manager, Fortune Avenue Foods, at 909-030-5989 or cindy@fortuneavenuefoods.com.
