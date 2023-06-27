Air unhealthy due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Air quality is at an unhealthy level with an air quality alert in effect for Wednesday after wildfire smoke from Canada overspread the region.

There was no alert on Tuesday, when the air quality index reached 160 in Dayton, 154 in Cincinnati and 137 in Columbus because of the fine particulate matter in the smoke, according to AirNow.gov.

“It was unexpected,” said Brian Huxtable, pollution control specialist at the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency that serves the Miami Valley region. “It’s very difficult to track to know when it’s going to be high.”

Until the wildfires are under control, the region should anticipate random days of high PM2.5 (fine particulate matter) levels, the agency said.

Why the region is seeing so much smoke from Canada is twofold, said Stacy Porter, assistant professor in environmental science at Wittenberg University in Springfield, specializes in climate and atmospheric science and has been studying the wildfires.

“With increasing temperatures from climate change we‘re getting hotter and we’re getting drier, creating more and more tinder. Even if fires are started naturally by lightning or unnaturally by humans, either intentional or unintentional, climate change has added so much fuel to those fires and that’s how they can get so out of control,” she said.

The second factor is atmospheric circulation.

A theory that has sparked debate among experts is whether there is a connection with the jet stream and rising Arctic temperatures, when the jet stream slows down and leads to stagnant patterns.

“For example, it’s been a relatively cool June because it’s bringing northerly winds but it’s also bringing in smoke from the wildfires,” Porter said.

There’s no telling when the wildfires ultimately will get under control. The wildfire season usually ends after summer but fall also is a dry time so Porter said it is hard to predict.

Meanwhile, what the unhealthy level means is that people in sensitive groups, including children, seniors and those with cardiac and respiratory diseases, should avoid any strenuous outdoor activities, to keep outdoor activities short or move activities indoors, Huxtable said.

Everyone else should do less strenuous activities outdoors, such as switching from a run to a walk, he said.