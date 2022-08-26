journal-news logo
X

Air Force Marathon needs 1,000+ volunteers as race nears

Maj. Ivan Castro (retired) finishes the 2017 Air Force Marathon. To his side are Darlene Matos on his left and Jackie Ferguson on his right while Tom Yoe follows behind. Castro, who was blinded while serving in Iraq in 2006, is the only blind Special Forces officer in U.S. Army history. Tom Archdeacon/contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
Maj. Ivan Castro (retired) finishes the 2017 Air Force Marathon. To his side are Darlene Matos on his left and Jackie Ferguson on his right while Tom Yoe follows behind. Castro, who was blinded while serving in Iraq in 2006, is the only blind Special Forces officer in U.S. Army history. Tom Archdeacon/contributed

Local News
By
Updated 34 minutes ago
Sign-up to volunteer ends Aug. 31.

As the in-person race nears on Sept. 17, the Air Force Marathon is calling for more volunteers.

More than 1,000 volunteers are still needed, the marathon said Friday, as registration of volunteers is just 35% filled.

The sign-up period ends Wednesday.

“As we come back to being in-person this year, we are so excited to welcome all the mighty volunteers it takes to put on our event successfully,” Air Force Marathon Director Rachael Ferguson said in the marathon’s statement. “We literally could not have the amazing race experience without all the individuals who give up their time to help make it happen.”

Volunteers are needed for an array of areas and events over two days Sept. 15 to 17, including the Health & Fitness Expo, the 5K run, the finish line area and festival, bike escorts, amateur radio operators, green team, hydration stations and course entertainment.

All volunteer roles are open to the public and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base access is not required.

Those who want to volunteer with 10 or more people can email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil.

All volunteers receive a complimentary Flight Crew T-shirt, refreshments at the Expo and on race day, and invitations to the postrace “After Party at the Greene.”

Volunteer shifts vary, but most commitments are four hours or less and times range from early morning to evening.

Individual volunteers must be 16 or older. Children under age 16 can only volunteer with a parent, guardian or trusted adult.

In Other News
1
What did the feds say to get warrant to search Trump residence? Read...
2
3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID community level as cases...
3
Meet the legends in Miami University’s football ‘Cradle of Coaches’
4
Ohio Department of Health launches monkeypox information dashboard
5
Waynesville does final mold remediation, hopes to open high school...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top