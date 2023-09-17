Air Force Marathon by the numbers:

More than 8,500 competitors participated in the 2023 Air Force Marathon events on Friday and Saturday.

The competition involved 5K, 10K, half marathon, and full marathon distances, which took place at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Wright State University, according to a statement from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Officials also announced a new series of race challenges will occur for the Marine Corps Marathon, Army Ten Miler, Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler, Air Force Marathon and Coast Guard Marathon from April to December throughout the U.S. going forward.

The top women and men’s finishers for each event:

Women’s Full Marathon

1st: Katie Ruhlman — 2:47:57

2nd: Margaux Curcuru — 2:58:30

3rd: Jess Petersen — 3:02:26

Men’s Full Marathon

1st: Jason Salyer — 2 hours, 26 minutes, 48 seconds

2nd: Connor Roche — 2:27:41

3rd: Brett Lechtenberg — 2:32:34

Women’s Half Marathon

1st: Christina Johnston — 1:22:35

2nd: Maya Rowen — 1:22:55

3rd: Ellie Tighe — 1:24:27

Men’s Half Marathon

1st: Jacob Pitman — 1:08:49

2nd: Brandon Dimitri — 1:09:25

3rd: Bret Greene — 1:10:16

Women’s 5K

1st: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 19:04

2nd: Jordyn Musi — 19:24

3rd: Nancy Costa — 19:48

Men’s 5K

1st: Daniel Michalski — 14:44

2nd: Terry Beacom — 17:54

3rd: Dominic Buschelman — 18:18

Women’s 10K

1st: Darcy Whyte — 38:15

2nd: Victoria Angelopoulos — 39:57

3rd: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 40:31

Men’s 10K

1st: Daniel Michalski — 33:50

2nd: Brandon Hough — 34:50

3rd: Joseph Kirby — 38:05

Women’s Wheeled Hand-Crank Full Marathon

1st: Holly Koester — 2:03:44

2nd: Jennifer Hogan — 2:37:28

Men’s Wheeled Hand-Crank Full Marathon

1st: Dan Stietz — 1:17:20

2nd: Steve Chapman — 1:17:21

3rd: Troy Baker — 1:25:09

Women’s Wheeled Push-Rim Full Marathon

Champion: Corey Petersen — 3:17:33

Men’s Wheeled Push-Rim Full Marathon

1st: Josh Sommers — 1:46:15

2nd: Greg McCrabb — 1:53:28

For more race results and official times,